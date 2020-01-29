Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

