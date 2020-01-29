Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,083,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at about $39,026,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.