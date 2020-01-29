Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at $26,142,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $123.87 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.