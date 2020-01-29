Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,436 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

NYSE WMT opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.