Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,174 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 381,231 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,193 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CG stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.