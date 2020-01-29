Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 84,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 240,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

AGNC stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

