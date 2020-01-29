Corundum Group Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 390,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

