Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 930 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total transaction of $410,392.64.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $138,858.30.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.76. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

