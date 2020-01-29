Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

