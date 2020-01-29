Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.02.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.