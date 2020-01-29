Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

