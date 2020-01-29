Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.