Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $133.76 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

