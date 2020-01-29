Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CVET opened at $13.39 on Monday. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

