Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 4.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47, 56,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,868,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,940,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,926,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

