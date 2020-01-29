Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director Acquires C$13,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,440.60.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00.

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa purchased 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00.

TSE CR opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Crew Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

