CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on CCLP. ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

