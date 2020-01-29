Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,818 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

