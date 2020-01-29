CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.00

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 7503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 147.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 283,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.