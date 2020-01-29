Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 21.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $615,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LivaNova by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

