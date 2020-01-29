Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,822,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

