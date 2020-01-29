Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,242 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Several analysts have commented on AERI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

