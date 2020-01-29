Cwm LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,562,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 134.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

