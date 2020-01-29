Cwm LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.