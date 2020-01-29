Cwm LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 334,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.