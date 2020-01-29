Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

