Cwm LLC Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 43.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

AVAV stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $2,699,719. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.