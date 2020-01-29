Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $568,000.

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

