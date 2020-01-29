Cwm LLC Sells 108,095 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,095 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $912,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.