Cwm LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 638,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

