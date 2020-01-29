Cwm LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

