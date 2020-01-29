DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,105 shares of company stock worth $4,770,627. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

