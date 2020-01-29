DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

