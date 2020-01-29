DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE BANC opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

