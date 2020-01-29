DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

