Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 22,544 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $38,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 153,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

