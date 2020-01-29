Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 29,790 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $188,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.