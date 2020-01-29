Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 5,894 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,680 shares of company stock worth $3,328,399. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

