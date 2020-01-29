Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

