Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 10,340 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC stock opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.