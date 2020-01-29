Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 21,011 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

