Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.