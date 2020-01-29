Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

