Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.