Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,813.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $918.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

