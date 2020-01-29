Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.05

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €149.05 ($173.31) and last traded at €148.90 ($173.14), with a volume of 7567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €148.95 ($173.20).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB1 shares. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.97.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.