Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €18.00 ($20.93) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.25 ($16.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.