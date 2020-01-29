DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DHT by 551.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DHT by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

