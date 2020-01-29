Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVNT opened at $11.80 on Monday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

