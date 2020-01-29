Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

DIOD stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Diodes has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,159,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,790. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,426,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

